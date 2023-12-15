Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 17

Best Bet: SUNDAESWITHSANDY (8);

Best Value: INONIT (7)

FIRST: Dorothy's Dreams was a clear-cut second in last; only experienced runner in seven-horse field. Sarir (firing bullets for debut) and Reconcile (concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill) could be newcomers that bear watching.

SECOND: Rachel's Rock outworked a123 rivals after winning last start; takes another. Disco Ebo could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling; very dangerous. Mosienko packs potent kick on best; consider.

THIRD: Kentucky Joker tallied solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Youbetterbejoking owns speed and drops; worth long look. Built to Last displayed newfound early zip in last; very interesting.

FOURTH: Will Be Famous was a winner wire-to-wire winner on Dec. 3; more to come. Fancy Azteca also led field around track when taking last; very dangerous. Warsaichi is another that's fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Call Her Bluff regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Collect the Data is a rested and consistently-working runner from Chad Brown barn; classic pattern. Landed ran late in debut and should be aided by today's added ground.

SIXTH: Clem Labine drops two price levels and packs strong kick on best; takes this if all is well. Chateau owns speed but acks heart; must take the good withe the bad. Ava K's Boy is a front-running threat on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Inonit gets additional furlong after logging fast late-pace figure last out; rail draw seals the deal. Dixie Pharaoh drilled three times since improved placing in last; big-time player. Vin Santo makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Sundaeswithsandy overcame soft fractions to win last; makes it two in a row. Maker's Cany also won last and owns faster back numbers; very dangerous. Rocco Strong owns competitive figures on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Shared Success made late surge to win last at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Laurel Valley is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Shpilkes owns four wins from eight starts; must consider. Supreme Being would be aided by fast fractions; very interesting.