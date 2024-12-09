Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Thursday, Dec. 12

Best Bet: NORMANDY HERO (4)

Best Value: MAMA'S GOLD (8)

FIRST: Midnightloveaffair drops and moves to turf after wide eighth in debut; improvement predicted. Carol Said No failed to handle slop in last; dangerous on dry land. Young At Heart, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag.

SECOND: Book of Wisdom gets class relief and could get ideal pace setup for late-running style. Find Your Joy holds razor-sharp current form; dangerous. Street Jam makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; big-time player.

THIRD: Spring Magic projects as the main speed with aggressive rider aloft. Belle of the Ball could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Dolce Sera is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Normandy Hero drops and could secure clear lead with heads-up handling; half-mile bullet on Nov. 26 seals the deal. O P Firecracker packs potent late wallop on best efforts. Merit makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; must consider.

FIFTH: Frau Diablo has been sidelined since June but is training swiftly and was a winner after similar layoff last December. Shesalittle Edgy is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed. Tricky Temper could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SIXTH: Jamie Ness entry: Arrow Speed has won three of last four and mate Melt With You logged a second and a win in last two; potent pairing. Midnight Worker is riding a forward line on the numbers. Prove Worthy has the benefit of the rail at two turns.

SEVENTH: The Shoe Lady is fresh and logged both wins on Big A loam; timid call in competitive field. Sue Ellen Mishkin fires big efforts with machine-like consistency. True Empress has won three of last four at Finger Lakes; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Mama's Gold was rested after fast-figured score seven weeks ago; pairs up. Donegal Surges has the benefit of the rail and is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Magical Ways moves to dirt and owns fast back numbers; worth long look.

NINTH: Drive Thru compiled tight work tab for surface switch and class drop; improvement expected. Allofasuddenlee should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Scherzando is 0-for-27 but exits game placing in last and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix. Wind Dancer makes peak start of form cycle; don't dismiss.