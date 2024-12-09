Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Friday, Dec. 13

Best Bet: POCKET QUEENS (10)

Best Value: GET SET (3)

FIRST: My Angel makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Millie Jean is speedy and could be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. That'sthefactjack could impact at beefy ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Cumberland Blues is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Principe d'Oro logged determined score in last and owns faster back numbers; dangerous. Life and Light regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound potential.

THIRD: Get Set had fast fractions when a front-running winner in last; pairs up. Runnin' Ray, another last-race winner, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Midnight Trouble would be aided by pace meltdown; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Dark Devil makes peak start of form cycle and could secure clear lead with aggressive handling. Exploration was a hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Sardis was gelded since last start; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Vague was a clear-cut second behind a 12-length winner last out; makes another forward move. Heavenly Light is fresh and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Dynamitendiamonds breaks from advantageous outside post; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Beary Funny wheels back in 12 days after sharp score last time; pairs up. Thank You Jon is speedy and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Whenlovetakesover is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Calling an Audible is training consistently for first start since August; Eddie Barker barn is dangerous off layoffs. Catchphrase fell victim to sizzling splits when third at 85 cents on the dollar in debut; short price once again. Khali's Runner owns positional speed in bulky field; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Banyan Breeze ships in from Finger Lakes after besting a next-out winner when a determined victor in last; ready for prime time. Jake Rocks, another last-race winner, consistently logs fast final figures; dangerous. Uncle George owns two wins, a second and two thirds from last five starts; must consider.

NINTH: Caldwell Luvs Gold drops and returns to dirt for Brad Cox; big effort on tap. All Class owns positional speed and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; worth long look. She's a Tempest fired crisp half-mile breeze since last; front-end threat with blinkers on.

TENTH: Pocket Queens switches to main track for potent turf-to-dirt barn; class drop and bullet work seal the deal. Honey in the Bank tallied improved internal figures in last; developing and dangerous. Professor Grace debuts with win-early pedigree; follow the money. Mischievous Trick failed to handle the slop last time; don't ignore.