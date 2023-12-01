Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 3

Best Bet: WILL BE FAMOUS (2)

Best Value: CALLALOO (8)

FIRST: Burton Way drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Collect From Ike was a fast-figured third on turf last time; dangerous on dirt. Swing District makes first start for Mike Maker after game placing in debut; could easily take opener.

SECOND: Will Be Famous gets class relief after making menacing middle move and flattening last time. Harlan's Bond could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Starry Midnight is rested and logged only win at the Big A; worth long look.

THIRD: Caress adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Gun Song was a determined winner in debut; dangerous. Belle's Blue Bell fired half-mile bullet since last start; very interesting.

FOURTH: Mended We Stand withstood swift fractions when a seven-length winner at Parx last out; ready for prime time. Cupids Girl makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; owns fast back numbers. Howzyourcashflow holds razor-sharp current condition; short price is the problem.

FIFTH: Uncle Water Flow drilled two times since improved third in last; more to come. Happy Bob owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Bold Looker would be aided by swift splits.

SIXTH: Un Ojo owns fast late-pace and final figures; rates close call. Exit Right is fleet-footed and has won three of last four starts; logical, short-priced threat. Montebello has benefit of rail and makes first start since gelding; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Sweetie should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Morning Matcha is another that will possess amplified kick with turnback in distance; much shorter price than top pick. Bustin Bay regressed in last after string of fast-figured efforts; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Callaloo is fresh and could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat. Be The Boss won last and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Today's Flavor could prove very tough on a soft lead; suspect at the distance?

NINTH: Mia Nipotina gets much-needed class drop after tallying solid late-pace figure in debut two starts back; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Tsukimi drops and moves to dirt after flashing improved last time; very interesting. Pretty Up is another that gets class relief and switches to main track; must consider. Needed was a tough-trip fourth as the favorite in most recent; don't overlook.