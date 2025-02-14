Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Monday, Feb. 17

Best Bet: STURDY (4)

FIRST: Dark Devil was compromised by wide trip in last and owns fast back figures; breakthrough predicted. Secured Lender drops after displaying newfound speed in last start; very dangerous. Golden Symphony runs late and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Stormin Sammy keeps getting close and should be aided by slight cutback in distance; weakness of field helps, too. Bobby Bob was just three lengths behind "Sammy" when an improved third in last; dangerous. Man From Malta could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Bam's Bliss Kiss is fleet-footed, gets Lasix and fired half-mile bullet on Feb. 6; ready. Valtellina could be the prime beneficiary if top selection gets hooked on the lead. D's a Rock owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time front-end threat.

FOURTH: Sturdy has trained with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; packs potent late kick on best efforts. Badge of War was freshened after fast-figured placing on New Year's Day; dangerous. Cuando is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed; worth long look.

FIFTH: The King Cheek ships in from Parx after swift-numbered win last out; more to come. Winnin'onweekends visually impressed when winning by 14 lengths at marathon trip last time; very playable. Prove Worthy could find today's 14-furlong distance right in his wheelhouse.

SIXTH: Majulu was second to a repeat winner last time; holds an edge on final numbers. That'sthefactjack was a clear-cut maiden winner in most recent; worth a look. Troubled Luck makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Jackson's Dixie is speedy and pulls weight from the field; handicapping 101. Dolomite fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. P Mutter Pickle drilled twice since winning last by nearly five lengths; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Hagrid's Flame tallied fast late-pace figure when winning second straight last out; takes another. Mighty Atlas owns positional speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Quick to Accuse owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; big-time player. Sundaeswithsandy was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; must be factored into the mix.