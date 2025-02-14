SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Monday, Feb. 17

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: STURDY (4)

Best Value: HAGRID'S FLAME (8)

FIRST: Dark Devil was compromised by wide trip in last and owns fast back figures; breakthrough predicted. Secured Lender drops after displaying newfound speed in last start; very dangerous. Golden Symphony runs late and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Stormin Sammy keeps getting close and should be aided by slight cutback in distance; weakness of field helps, too. Bobby Bob was just three lengths behind "Sammy" when an improved third in last; dangerous. Man From Malta could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Bam's Bliss Kiss is fleet-footed, gets Lasix and fired half-mile bullet on Feb. 6; ready. Valtellina could be the prime beneficiary if top selection gets hooked on the lead. D's a Rock owns speed and adds blinkers; big-time front-end threat.

FOURTH: Sturdy has trained with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; packs potent late kick on best efforts. Badge of War was freshened after fast-figured placing on New Year's Day; dangerous. Cuando is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed; worth long look.

FIFTH: The King Cheek ships in from Parx after swift-numbered win last out; more to come. Winnin'onweekends visually impressed when winning by 14 lengths at marathon trip last time; very playable. Prove Worthy could find today's 14-furlong distance right in his wheelhouse.

SIXTH: Majulu was second to a repeat winner last time; holds an edge on final numbers. That'sthefactjack was a clear-cut maiden winner in most recent; worth a look. Troubled Luck makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Jackson's Dixie is speedy and pulls weight from the field; handicapping 101. Dolomite fires big efforts with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. P Mutter Pickle drilled twice since winning last by nearly five lengths; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Hagrid's Flame tallied fast late-pace figure when winning second straight last out; takes another. Mighty Atlas owns positional speed and is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Quick to Accuse owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; big-time player. Sundaeswithsandy was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Monday, Feb. 171m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Feb. 161m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Saturday, Feb. 151m read
2008 Olympic champion Eric Lamaze banned from equestrian until 2031 for breaking doping rules
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Friday, Feb. 141m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Thursday, Feb. 131m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only