Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 17

Best Bet: KID'S LAST LAUGH (2)

Best Value: TONGUE TWISTER (6)

FIRST: Balenciaga Betty drops after improved third in last; more to give. Belle of the Ball makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Find Your Joy logged two works since winning last; very interesting.

SECOND: Kid's Last Laugh has trained strongly since non-stressful third in last; big-effort on tap. She's a Tempest owns speed and makes first start for Bill Mott; likely underlay. Planet Clare is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks; worth long look.

THIRD: Cajun Vibes ships in from Penn National after breaking maiden by nearly 10 lengths last out; ready for prime time. Muazarah owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Independent Paul is rested and owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Learning to Fly should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Splashy was second at 60 cents on the dollar last out; be no surprise. Kaaterskill could play out as the main speed for Bob Dunham barn; nice to see old-school connections back in the game.

FIFTH: Be Like Clint overcame slow splits to win last; pairs up. Swiftsure, a front-end winner in last, could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Call Me Harry was freshened after winning two in a row this past summer; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Shoot It True projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. With the Angels has logged impressive scores in all three starts; will attract the bulk of the cash. Bam's Bliss Kiss will be favorably positioned near the front; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Tongue Twister tallied solid final fraction when winning last; more to come. Red Burgundy could capitalize on unchallenged lead. Bobby M's Girl (potent late kick) and Quick Power Nap (tough-trip third in last) must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

EIGHTH: Reining Flowers owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Miram's Fire owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Roshiell My Belle is from a dam that has produced five turf winners; don't ignore.

NINTH: Joker On Fire adds blinkers and projects as the dominant speed. Iron Max runs late and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Chasing Colton outworked 81 rivals since clear-cut placing in last; very playable. Calling Card, another that was second in last; must be considered.