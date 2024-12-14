SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Dec. 15

By Steve Matthews

Best Bet: ACOUSTIC AVE (3)

Best Value: BARONESS BOURBON (5)

FIRST: Aunt Nona drops and moves to dirt; main speed with heads-up handling. Looking for Ginny could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. She's Wicked Smart gets confident price hike after game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Georgees Spirit gets class relief and surface switch; forward move predicted. Scarlet's Dream spun her wheels in the slop last time; dangerous on dry land. Shehanah was a sharp second at this level last time; must consider.

THIRD: Acoustic Ave displayed improved speed versus pricier field last out; set for best in third start of form cycle. Braciole runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown. Graywing was second to a runaway winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Refuah made menacing middle move at the quarter pole when an improved third in last; more to come. Master Freud was a clear-cut second in lone dirt start; worth long look. He's Got It bested top selection by a length when second last time; dangerous.

FIFTH: Baroness Bourbon was a last-to-first winner on Nov. 29; faster back numbers seal the deal. Elliptic is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time player. Red Burgundy is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Volatile Situation holds an edge on pace and final numbers; price will not get pulse racing, however. Revivalism drilled twice since much-improved third in last; very interesting. Fireballin ships in from Kentucky for debut for Mike Maker; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Friend Ofthe Devil logged three tight works since front-running score on Halloween; takes another. In the Chase shed the blinkers and gets class relief; more than good enough on "A" game. Gimme Gimme was a visually-impressive maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Commandperformance overcame slow start to win last at Finger Lakes; foundation on the final figures is the clincher. Blake B. pulls weight from the field and should be aided by turnback to mile. Optic Way was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; bounces today?

NINTH: Ariana Way set swift fractions when a wire-to-wre winner in last; more to come. Tosconova Beauty tallied solid late-pace figure in last; price will be tempting. Sweet Anniversary owns fast dirt numbers; logical threat.

TENTH: Tiz the Prince failed to get the job done when second at 55 cents on the dollar last out; amplified wallop expected with cutback to mile. Big Ego was done in by scorching fractions last time; dangerous. Cattani logged four works for return to dirt; worth long look. Senegal was freshened after career-best second in last; must respect.

