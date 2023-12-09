Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 10

Best Bet: SEBA M (5);

Best Value: BOY IS SHE A LADY (3)

FIRST: Raleigh St. Clair was done in by pace pressure in debut; tighter today. Mighty Glory is rested and gets class relief; dangerous. Wise Conversation took backward step in last after tough-trip fifth in prior; rebound threat.

SECOND: Joey the Fish gets class drop after displaying improved speed in last. Shasi owns fast back numbers; consider. Shigeko bounced last time; dangerous on "A" game.

THIRD: Boy Is She a Lady logged solid final fraction when winning last; takes another. Sweet as Sugar is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance. High School Crush fired crisp half-mile drill since last start; worth long look.

FOURTH: Gentleman Joe compiled tight work tab for first start since May; ready. Two Thirty Five was a front-running winner in last; very playable. Market Alert makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Seba M makes quick return (eight days) and gets favorable cutback to sprint; set for breakthrough. Lotsa Trouble moves to dirt after showing speed in well-bet debut; dangerous. Outtawaterbury was a non-stressful fifth in first start; improvement expected.

SIXTH: What's Up Bro was freshened after winning two straight this past fall; picks up where he left off. He's Got It could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Midnight Worker is rested and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Costa Terra tallied swift late-pace figure when second in last; rail draw seals the deal. Little Demon could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Systemic Change is another that will be ideally placed near the front; must respect.

EIGHTH: I'mhavingamoment has drilled three times since even fourth in last; forward move predicted. White Chocolate is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Security Code could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Max Foster gets added ground and could capitalize on soft lead. Nobilis drops and pack potent kick on best efforts. Runandscore also gets class relief and would be aided by fast fractions. Dudley Dickerson consistently logs competitive numbers; don't overlook.