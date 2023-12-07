Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 8

Best Bet: I FEEL THE NEED (7)

Best Value: AUTHORIZE (4)

FIRST: Malarchuk bested a next-out winner when a game second in debut; solid work tab for return seals the deal. Eliminate has delivered strong efforts in both starts; dangerous. Gum Island made forward move on the numbers last out; worth long look.

SECOND: Union Bulldog fits the classic Chad Brown profile; primed. Allegrini lost all chance after rough start in debut; price will be tempting. Shamrock Shake drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; very interesting.

THIRD: Fontanafredda gets class relief after chasing swift splits last time; forward move predicted. Diva Banker could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Meraviglioso makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Authorize was pace and trip compromised last out; breakthrough predicted. Venge was a much-improved second in most recent; big-time player. Amani's Tiger is fresh and training consistently; must consider.

FIFTH: Big Save moved into hot pace when rebuffed by repeat winner last out; more to give. Midnight Worker owns fast figures on "A" efforts and compiled tight work slate for first start since June; very playable. Mach One is another off long layoff with solid back numbers; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Retail Man projects as the main speed with aggressive rider aloft. Mad Banker looms the prime beneficiary if top pick hits the wall. A Knight's Courage was compromised by wide trip in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: I Feel the Need tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last at Keeneland; pairs up. Chasing Daylight is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Bon Adieu consistently delivers strong efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Missing Fortune was a determined winner in last at Finger Lakes; brings "A" game downstate. Peak of Chic tallied swift internal and final numbers when winning last at Parx; serious contender. Khali Magic is firing bullets for first start in 50 days; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Teresa is rested and returns to maiden-claiming ranks; weakness of field is selection's strength. Mo Damorninggrouch could prove very tough on a soft lead. First Class Cat concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill; very interesting. George's Vice makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix.