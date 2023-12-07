Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 9

Best Bet: KENTUCKY JOKER (3)

Best Value: TRAFALGAR (7)

FIRST: Silo Ridge compiled tight work tab for first start since August; ready. Login Required will prove very tough on a soft lead. Light the Way hails from potent layoff barn; dangerous.

SECOND: Higher Quality was pace and trip compromised last time. No Burn owns speed, makes quick return and drops; very playable. Six Percent owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

THIRD: Kentucky Joker exits hard-charging maiden score in last; take another. G Munning makes first start with selling tag; worth long look. Uncle George compiled tight work tab for first start in nearly a year; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Air Show is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Chuck Willis exits front-end score in last; big-time player. Ego Man is speedy and more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: First Deputy never got going in the slop last time; forward move predicted on dry land. Winning Drive is riding a healthy line on the numbers. Clem Labine plunges two price levels; damaged goods?

SIXTH: Paschal Moon should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint. Caldo Candy was done in by swift splits in last; must consider. Goo Reunion was a fast-closing second in debut; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Trafalgar gets favorable turnback to 7 furlongs; potent stretch wallop expected. Awesome Native also packs strong kick and loves to win; serious contender. Legends Can't Die was a strong second in lone start on Big A loam; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: You Look Cold logged four tight works since hard-charging score in last; pairs up. Kant Hurry Love is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; dangerous. Disco Ebo also is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: Call Her Bluff should find 7 furlongs right in her wheelhouse. Photo Finish was a sharp second in debut; worth long look. Dolce Veloce never delivered on massive tote support in first start; three tight works in the interim. Poseidon's Mist regressed in last after fast-closing placing in prior; rebound threat.