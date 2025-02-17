SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 21

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: DOT'S DOLLAR (6)

Best Value: CRAZY MASON (7)

FIRST: Wimberly owns speed, is rested and makes first start for high-percentage stable. Shirl's Delight looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Shop Lifting owns five seconds and two thirds from 10 starts; another minor award?

SECOND: Whistler's Style drops and packs potent late kick on best efforts. Pistol Liz Ablazen has won four of last five; very dangerous. Willful Desire (riding a three-race winning streak) and Adeleke (won four in a row) are two more that must be factored into the mix in ultra-deep $20K claimer.

THIRD: Nico's Derby Run takes sizable class drop in weak maiden field; call based on price potential. America's Honor is fresh and also gets class relief; very dangerous. Broderick has finished second in last two; logical player.

FOURTH: Taparino tallied fast late-pace figure when a four-length maiden winner last out; pairs up. D Day Sky drops and owns fast back numbers; likely underlay. Ollie Can Dance could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Perfect Flight runs late and could get the needed help up front in field with sufficient speed. Whenlovetakesover could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Aleah Aleah was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; bounces today?

SIXTH: Dot's Dollar tallied swift internal numbers when an even fourth in last; more to give. Amundson won four in a row before going to the sideline in late July; solid work tab for return. Tetsu, away since last April, owns fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Crazy Mason ran past 10 rivals when last-to-first winner in most recent; pairs up. Spun and Won drilled three times since non-stressful eighth last out; forward move expected in second start since six-month layoff. Dangerous Ride owns speed and pulls weight from the field; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Kismeholdmethrlme adds blinkers for trainer who has won with three of last six runners that donned the shades; quick return seals the deal. Total Silence took backward step in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Grand Cash was a tough-trip third in debut; worth long look. Have a Cigar worked four times since clear-cut placing in most recent start; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

