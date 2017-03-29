Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 1

Best Bet: SHADOW RIDER (9)

Best Value: DA WILDCAT GIRL (7)

FIRST: Maddizaskar packs potent late kick and is favorably posted outside in compact field. Just Got Out has worked three times since last start; dangerous. Reckless Humor owns sprinter’s speed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Palladian Bridge owns two wins and two seconds in last four starts; more to come. Littlemissbusiness regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; bounce-back threat. Little Bear Cat holds sharp current condition; dangerous.

THIRD: Foreset exits front-running wins in last two starts and projects as the main speed once again. Story to Tell consistently logs fast figures; big-time threat. Alex the Terror is 2-for-3 on the Big A’s main track; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Praetereo cuts back to one-turn mile and should pack amplified late wallop; call based on price potential. Bluegrass Prevails is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner in compact group. Do Share was a fast-figured, last-race winner; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Roman Revival owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by the main track’s more expansive environs. Bass River Road has won last four starts and returns from freshener for Rudy Rodriguez; very dangerous. Chelios owns solid back numbers; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: She’s So Fine is riding a three-race winning streak and fired swift half-mile work since most recent victory; more to give. La Inesperada owns speed and is training with a purpose for Rodriguez; must consider. Chorus Line logged fast-figured score on Big A’s main track this past fall; don’t dismiss.

SEVENTH: Da Wildcat Girl tallied rapid late-pace and final figures when a clear-cut second in last; move to main track plays to strength. Midnight Champagne is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Pretty Enuff was second to a much-the-best winner in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Stormin Monarcho was an ultra-game winner in last and owns faster back numbers. Testosterstone was compromised by wide trip in last; more than good enough on “A” game. Hard Study notched swift final fraction when winning last start; very interesting.

NINTH: Shadow Rider logged swift late-pace number when a handy winner in last; pairs up. Clowney is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. River Date also is fleet-footed and is 1-for-1 on Big A’s main track; logical, short-priced player. Instant Replay was second in lone start on Aqueduct’s outer oval; worth long look at long price.