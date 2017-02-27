Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, March 2

Best Bet: ROSSIE VAL (8)

FIRST: Big Discovery tallied swift late-pace figure when a confident winner in last; more to come. Point Hope has the rail and owns solid back numbers; price will be tempting. Marble Falls is speedy and must be given a puncher’s chance at a price.

SECOND: Bunyaan regressed in last start after earning improved internal numbers in previous start; rebounds today. Wingman adds blinkers and could play out as the controlling speed in field that’s light on front-runners. Nseventeen compiled tight work tab for first start since November; worth long look. Happy Match would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Shut Your Trappe chased fast fractions and paid the price in the stretch last time; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Thirsty Donnerstag runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Margarita Sunrise is fleet-footed and owns fast figures but must avoid pace duel with top selection.

FOURTH: Rockford fired crisp half-mile work since game placing in last; rates close call. Mewannarose owns speed, fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; easily could take this. Old Upstart packs potent late kick on best efforts.

FIFTH: Chelios took backward step in last after fast-figured score in previous start; bounces back. John’s Island takes suspicious price plunge to $10k after being claimed for $40-large on New Year’s Day; fire sale? Mighty Zealous was a swift-numbered second in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: New York’s Zip rallied to win sprint last time and could play out as the controlling speed with stretch to route. Shadow Rider owns fast final fractions and never has been off the board in three starts on inner track. Mister Monolo never got going on sloppy surface last time; dangerous on dry land at fat ticket.

SEVENTH: Peaches and Spice holds razor-sharp current condition and should offer best price potential of the contenders in compact field. Verdant Pastures set solid fractions when a front-end maiden winner in last; dangerous. Cha Cha Heels drops to allowance condition after even fourth NY-bred stake last time; must consider.

EIGHTH: Rossie Val was pace and position compromised when third in sprint last time; added ground plays to strength. Honor and Pleasure owns speed, drops and makes first start since gelded; very dangerous. Promise the Sky makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; price will be tempting. Nutzforboltz makes third start of form cycle; forward move expected.