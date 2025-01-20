SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 23

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: GRAMMY GIRL (7)

Best Value: LUCKYFORYOU (4)

FIRST: Light Thoughts could secure unchallenged lead in compact field. Hattie Carroll drops after improved fourth in last; dangerous. Tale of the Tail makes first start with blinkers and Lasix; worth long look.

SECOND: Trulli Magic regressed in last after solid fourth in debut; rebounds today. Giuliana's Dream could prove very tough on a soft lead. Army Gal owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; follow the money.

THIRD: Miti Fast Flower was freshened after 16-length score at Penn National in November; ready for prime time. Karen's Honor was done in by poor start last out; very playable. Belle of the Ball gets class relief; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Luckyforyou was pace and position compromised last time; breakthrough predicted. Security Detail gets Lasix for second start; improvement expected. She's Fascinating logged five tight works for first start in two months; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Prove Worthy gets confident price hike after game placing in last; more to come. Suerte is speedy and drops; big-time player. Confabulation also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Blake B. took backward step in last after clear-cut third in prior; potent route-to-sprint barn. Air Show logs fast figures on "A" efforts; dangerous. Union Lights was an even fourth in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Grammy Girl tallied fast-late pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Spiritual Lady could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead; very playable. Graceful Rose could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Bossmakinbossmoves needed last and gets favorable cutback in distance. Jackson Heights looms a big-time stretch threat if fractions get fast and furious. Amadeus Music owns competitive numbers on best efforts. Shadow Dragon owns six seconds and four thirds from 17 starts; don't touch in win pool if undervalued.

Steve Matthews

