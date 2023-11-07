Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 10 

Best Bet: RUNNINGWSCISSORS (8)

Best Value: RUNANDSCORE (6)

FIRST: City Blocks has trained swiftly since tough-trip seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Tour Jete owns win-early bloodlines on both sides of pedigree. Troubled Luck should move forward with switch to dirt; don't ignore.

SECOND: Rudy Rodriguez entry: Beautiful Karen was a fast-figured winner in last and mate Diva Banker makes first start since claimed; potent pairing. Jackie the Joker was a determined winner in last; dangerous. Sue Ellen Mishkin is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Badlands Ruler was a much-improved third in last; more to give. Piccata Prince makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Remember the Name is another that makes first outing in selling ranks; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Tenebris wheels back in a hurry after useful fifth last week; forward move expected. Brooklyn Diamonds holds razor-sharp current condition; paltry price is the problem. Strapped is more than good enough on best efforts.

FIFTH: Chulligan should pack enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Thatsmyboxer adds blinkers and should be favorably positioned near the front in first dirt start; very interesting. Max Foster regressed in last after sharp third in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Runandscore makes first start for top-shelf Michael Pino barn and could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Vaunted was done in by pace pressure last time; dangerous with softer flow. Kentucky Joker will be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Locke and Key logged fast late-pace figure in last; gets favorable cutback in distance. One Whirlwind Ride could play out as the main speed with aggressive handling. Two for Charging could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Runningwscissors returns to preferred distance and surface; forward move anticipated. Curly Larry and Mo has trained swiftly since front-running score in last; very dangerous. Citizen K is fresh and right in the thick of this on best efforts.

NINTH: Accelerina compiled tight work tag for first start in 70 days; ready. Follow the Fed could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Island Rose makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't overlook. Galatrona exits front-running placing in last; must be factored into the mix.