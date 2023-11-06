Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 9

Best Bet: SUSPENDED CAMPAIGN (4)

Best Value: DOLCE SERA (2)

FIRST: Call Her Bluff made sustained, six-wide run when third last time; rates close call. Carol T fired 3-furlong bullet since displaying improved speed in last; very dangerous. Dolce Veloce is by a potent first-out sire; follow the money.

SECOND: Dolce Sera logged two crisp half-mile works since last start; forward move predicted. Mim makes first start after Rick Dutrow claim and fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut maiden win last out; big-time danger. She's Awesome held seven lengths to the good on top selection when a sharp second on Oct. 8; likely underlay.

THIRD: Citizen Mack is fresh and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Bargaining Power bested a next-out winner when second in last; price won't be on your side. Opportunity Set gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

FOURTH: Suspended Campaign tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Vegas Weekend is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. April Antics was overmatched in NY-bred stakes last time; dangerous at this level.

FIFTH: Necessaryandproper logged four tight works since front-end third in debut; duly tightened. Needed drops and moves to dirt; worth long look. Going for Glory is another that makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Have You Heard moves to grass after useful fourth in debut; call based on price potential. Typhoon Fury also makes first turf start after clear-cut placing in last; be no surprise. Summer in Adriane outworked 76 runners in half-mile bullet to conclude training tab; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Sainthoodforbrian notched improve internal numbers when fourth in last; more to come. Memphis could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. American Law owns speed and fast figures; could easily take this.

EIGHTH: Waterville logged solid final fraction when a wide fourth as the favorite in last; another chance. Masterof the Tunes could play out as the dominant speed; dangerous. Golden Rocket, a sharp second in last, has the benefit of the rail today; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Lone Star Wildcat was a non-stressful sixth in debut; improvement expected. Tavin displayed improved speed in last; big-time threat. Santagata owns win-early bloodlines; stay tuned to tote. Change Order is another newcomer that's bred to come out running; right in the thick of this.