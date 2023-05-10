Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 12

Best Bet: TUSKEGEE AIRMEN (8)

Best Value: YOU LOOK COLD (6)

FIRST: Mischief Joke was second in debut; gets obligatory nod in race that's a joke. Whatchatalkinabout makes first start for Wes Ward. Antonio of Venice is from a dam that has produced a juvenile winner.

SECOND: Air Invasion owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree. Heathcliff is training swiftly for Ward. Twisted Filigree hails from streaking George Weaver barn; worth long look.

THIRD: Jester's Song wheels back in a hurry after clear-cut win last week. Win for Gold could prove very tough as the speed of the speed. Naked and Famous also is fleet-footed and must avoid duel with Win for Gold; pace makes the race.

FOURTH: Strong Odor drilled four times since facing pricier at Turfway Park last time; forward move predicted. Crowding Out is speedy and fresh; dangerous. Itsakeyper owns a win on Belmont grass; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Mrs Bell should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Limani drops into maiden claimer for Chad Brown; price won't be on your side. Wine Goddess is riding a forward line on the numbers.

SIXTH: You Look Cold regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Rosebug, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Lady Milagro is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Dontmesswithtess starts from the rail on tight-turned course. Freudian is riding a two-race winning streak; worth long look. Lady of Thoroton need last; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Tuskegee Airmen compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since December; ready. Andiamo a Firenze could play out as the main speed. Drew's Gold has yet to taste defeat in three starts; must consider.

NINTH: I'm Glad logged swift internal numbers in last; blinkers off is key. Tactical Joke could be in the garden if top selection wilts in the lane. Wonder Girl was a game second in last; right in the thick of this. Rugelach has finished second in both outings; must be factored into the mix.