Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Friday, June 2

Best Bet: CAPTAIN KITT (9)

Best Value: WHATAWONDERFLWORLD (6)

FIRST: Mr. Pete noticeably picked up the tempo in workouts as race day drew near; ready at first asking. Freudian Flip was a game second in debut; logical threat. Morrison fired crisp half-mile drill on May 21; follow the money.

SECOND: Shimmering Moon is speedy and returns to dirt; controlling front-runner. Sunset Ridge bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in debut; very dangerous. Three Eighty Eight consistently earns fast figures; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Promise the Sky was an even fifth in last and owns fast back numbers; forward move predicted. Mo Focused has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Full Battle drops and makes first start since moving to Linda Rice barn; worth long look.

FOURTH: B Three made sustained run when a tough-trip third in last; more to come. Holidays Saratoga is training sharply for first start since 50-day break; potent kick on “A” game. City Section bested top selection by a neck when a strong second on May 10; must consider. Queen of Spades owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FIFTH: Sugarille took heavy tote support but failed to fire last time; more to give in second start since yearlong layoff. Piquet logged swift late-pace figure when a fast-closing second in debut; very playable. Town Fair is quick from gate and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Whatawonderflworld is training strongly for first start since gelded; primed and ready. Get Jets notched rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; big-time player. Final Chapter owns two wins on Belmont grass; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Loyal Heart tallied improved internal numbers in last and could be sitting on breakthrough effort at generous odds. Flick of an Eye is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Jcs American Dream packs strong kick on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Morethanawarning gets confident class boost after fast-figured second in last; more to come. Tisbury regressed in last start after rapid-numbered win in previous race; rebound threat. Lottie runs late and could find today’s 11-furlong marathon to liking; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Captain Kitt was compromised by wide trip in last after better-than-it-appears ninth in previous outing; set for best in third start since five-month absence. Wondermeister was victimized by soft front-end flow when fourth on opening day of meeting; very dangerous. Elbow Room was prepped in sprint last time; improvement expected. Awesome Anthony has failed as the favorite in last two starts; you’ve been warned.