Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Saturday, July 1

Best Bet: CONQUEST SEE YA (10); Best Value: WINE NOT (4)

FIRST: Love and Care is speedy, rested and training sharply; controlling front-runner. Long Night also is fleet-footed and drops to lifetime low today; very dangerous. Chapin makes first start since gelded; worth long look.

SECOND: Quai Voltaire gets favorable cutback to sprint and should pack amplified late kick. Great Blake logged two works since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Jewel Can Disco also is quick from gate and can prove very tough if able to secure unchallenged lead.

THIRD: Short Kakes was done in by hot pace last time but should enjoy softer, front-end flow in this field. May Flowers could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Nile Princess logged only win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Wine Not owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and fired 5-furlong bullet for return from 56-day freshener; primed and ready. West Hills Giant owns swift numbers and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; very dangerous. Beyond the Green was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Goodbye Brockley is from a dam that’s produced a stakes winner on grass; call in field that’s loaded with newcomers. Dreams Are Pazible adds blinkers and moves to grass for Todd Pletcher; improvement expected. Quietly Quick compiled tight work tab for debut for Christophe Clement; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Wantagh Queen logged purposeful work slate for first start since November; call based on price. Veil Dance packs solid late kick on “A” game; worth long look. Deltalina is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an uncontested lead.

SEVENTH: Ancient Goddess compiled eye-catching series of works for first start since September and packs solid kick on best efforts. Conquest Babayaga, one of three trained by Chad Brown in this field, notched swift final fraction when a strong second in last; be no surprise. Off Limits, also from Brown barn, was a visually impressive winner on June 1; easily could repeat.

EIGHTH: Duquesne Whistle projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride; 5-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Benevolence, second in last two starts, bested top selection by more than eight lengths last out; very dangerous. Hampton Holiday, 1-for-1 at Belmont, could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Spanish Harlem failed to deliver best effort on grass last time but tallied ultra-dominant win in previous outing; rebounds in intriguing Mother Goose. Moana took backward step on sloppy surface in Black Eyed Susan last time but logged swift numbers in previous two starts; very dangerous. Unchained Melody notched improved final fraction when winning first start on Belmont loam; must be considered.

TENTH: Conquest See Ya tallied very fast late-pace figure when a willing second in last on Penn National sod; more to give. Zandar drops one level after finishing third in last two starts; big-time player. Spectrolite is from a dam that’s thrown three grass winners; must be factored into the mix. Stormin Stephen runs late and could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.