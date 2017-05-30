Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Saturday, June 3

________________________________________

Best Bet: JOHN’S ISLAND (5)

Best Value: SALORI’S BANK (8)

FIRST: My Uncle Al ships in from SoCal for Robertino Diodoro; rates close call. Happy Match owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Correjon was a fast-figured second in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Lemondrop Lollipop rallied into solid final fraction last time; 11-furlong marathon could play to strength. Juliastown displayed improved speed when moved to grass last time; developing and dangerous. Blenheim Palace has repeatedly failed at short odds; you’ve been warned.

THIRD: Brewing regressed in last after fast-figured fourth in previous start; rebounds today. Monster Mash owns speed and fast figures on “A” game; very dangerous. Non Stop can impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Cerretalto could play out as the controlling speed in first grass start. Clutch Cargo needed last and is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; very playable. Bourbon Empire moves to grass with first dirt numbers; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: John’s Island packs potent kick and gets confident price after sitting out “jail” time for new barn; primed and ready. Pax in Terra could be perfectly positioned if pace is exceptionally fast; very interesting. River Date is speedy and can prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead.

SIXTH: Church Social logged three tight works since tough-trip third in last; more to give. Zuzanna notched fast-figured win in first start on Belmont turf; big-time danger. Rimanisempreforte was victimized by wide trip in last; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Le Grand Warrior just failed to last after setting fast pace in first start since six-month layoff last time; tighter today. Papacho runs late and could be well-positioned if fast pace develops; Cuckoo’s Saloon was a solid third in first start since November last out; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Salori’s Bank tallied fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Shesmyheartandsoul is speedy, fresh and training sharply; front-running threat. Audrique makes peak start of form cycle and is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable.

NINTH: Good Samaritan logged career-best final fraction when a strong second in last at Churchill Downs; more to come. Oscar Performance is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Bowies Hero ships in for top-shelf SoCal barn (Phil D’Amato) after determined win in last at Santa Anita; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Harlan’s Hunch drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in first start since six-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Prognostication is training with a purpose for first start since October for Chad Brown; need more? Junction was pace and position compromised in most recent grass start; very interesting. Knight Errant makes first start since gelded; improvement expected.