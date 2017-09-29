Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Saturday, Sept. 30

Best bet: ROAMING UNION (3)

Best value: ALEX THE TERROR (6)

FIRST: Holland Road fired half-mile bullet for first start in seven weeks; primed for career best. River Deep owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Why God debuts for Chad Brown; why not?

SECOND: Abbot owns fast late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start in 56 days. Southern Union is fleet-footed and should offer generous ticket; worth long look. Tiz a Chance drops in with restricted claimers after chasing swift splits and fading last time; very interesting.

THIRD: Roaming Union is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer best price of the contenders. Biblical adds blinkers and fired 5-furlong bullet since non-threatening sixth in debut; improvement expected. Road to Meath has worked three times since an even third in first start; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Lunaire was a hard-charging second after hitting gate at the start in last; more to give. Hello Holiday made middle move and flattened last time at Saratoga and logged only win on Belmont grass; very playable. Hot and Heavy is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Alex the Terror wheels back in a hurry after fourth versus pricier field just nine days ago; price play in contentious dash. Harlan Punch has won two in a row at Belmont Fall meeting; razor-sharp and very playable. Favorable Outcome is training swiftly for first start in 238 days for Chad Brown; obviously must be considered.

SIXTH: Main Road notched 5-furlong bullet and moves to grass in second start for Mike Maker; main speed in field that’s light on front-runners. Jegos Fire made sustained rally when breaking maiden at the distance last time; very dangerous. Peculiar Sensation should be aided by today’s additional furlong. Consumerconfidence consistently delivers strong efforts; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Mr. Crow tallied swift final fraction when besting allowance field last time; ready for the big time. Stallwalkin’ Dude gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and has worked three times since subpar effort in Grade I Forego last time; rebound threat. El Deal is fleet-footed, owns fast figures and is riding a three-race winning streak; all the earmarks of an underlay.

EIGHTH: Stolen Pistol packs solid late kick and should benefit for stretch to route. Looking Ready is swift from the gate and could play out as the controlling front-runner; very dangerous. Maraud made strong run when a clear-cut winner in debut; must respect. Voting Control also rallied sharply to win first start; potential short price is the problem.

NINTH: Elate visually and numerically impressed when winning Alabama; can’t bet on or against today. Bishop’s Pond could prove very tough to reel in if allowed a soft lead. Eskenformoney could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

10TH: Sadler’s Joy made last-to-first rally to win Grade I Sword Dancer last time; pairs up. Oscar Performance owns speed and is 3-for-3 on Belmont sod; worth long look. Fanciful Angel makes first start since moving to Chad Brown barn; very interesting. Money Multiplier was just a half-length behind top selection when second in Sword Dancer; right in the thick of this.