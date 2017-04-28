Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Sunday, April 30

Best Bet: TESTOSTERSTONE (1)

Best Value: CHASINTHEBLUES (6)

FIRST: Testosterstone holds career-best condition and should be ideally positioned in compact field. Diversify is speedy, rested and owns fast figures; could easily take this. Mighty Moses bested a next-out winner when a hard-charging second in last; dangerous.

SECOND: Steady Heat could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Mission Trip was a clear-cut second behind a much-the-best winner in last; very dangerous. Married to Anya has been gelded since last start; improvement expected.

THIRD: Have Another owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by switch to sod; call based on price potential Delphinia logged three, sharp 5-furlong works since last start; big-time player. Big Handsome was an easy winner in turf debut at Gulfstream; easily could take another.

FOURTH: Magsamelia is a five-time winner on Belmont grass and should offer playable price in contentious field. Amber Morning is rested and hails from the streaking John Toscano stable; worth long look. Summer House can prove very tough if able to transfer dirt form to turf.

FIFTH: Peace Speaker was third when favored in debut and hails from potent second-out stable (Kiaran McLaughlin). New Moon compiled a bullet-riddled work tab for debut; follow the money. Army Mule cost $825k as a 2-year-old; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Chasintheblues has been idle for four months but fired big effort after similar layoff last spring. Grand Sky packs potent late kick and logged two of three career wins on Belmont grass. Tiz a Chance tallied both lifetime victories on the Belmont turf; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Mama Joyce owns a second and three wins in last four starts; more to give. Storm Petrel earned solid pace figure when a front-end winner in last; very dangerous. Jcs American Dream owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts; serious player. Littlemissbusiness also logs swift figures on “A” game; must consider.

EIGHTH: Quality Rocks was compromised by soft fractions when fourth in blanket finish on Tampa turf last time; rates close call. Fair Point logs fast numbers, is training strongly and owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont grass. Miss Ella is working with a purpose and owns swift numbers; worth long look.

NINTH: Homewood Field tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in turf debut at Gulfstream; added ground should play to strength. Harlan’s Hunch is speedy, rested and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Brianbakescookies makes first start since moving to Christophe Clement barn; right in the thick of this. Cerise’s Prince is from a dam that’s thrown a grass winner; must consider.