Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Sunday, July 2

Best Bet: WAR BOND (7); Best Value: DEFROCK (2)

FIRST: Doinwhatshelikes has worked three times since sprint prep last out; forward move predicted. Just Got Out regressed last time in the slop after fast-figured win on dry land in previous start; rebound threat. Maddizaskar drops and returns to dirt; must consider.

SECOND: Defrock has trained sharply since main-track tightener last time; controlling speed with aggressive ride. Resonate has delivered strong efforts in both starts; dangerous. Silver Shaker notched solid late-pace figure in debut; added ground should play to strength.

THIRD: Causeway Cutie is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; call based on price. Zeven tallied solid final fraction on turf last time; worth long look. Megan’s Muse was a clear-cut second last time at Monmouth; don’t dismiss.

FOURTH: Big Rock projects as the main speed in closely-matched field. Do Share moves to grass after winning five of last seven starts; big-time threat. Dowse’s Beach exits fast-figured win in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Walk and Talk moves to turf with suitable breeding and made forward move in second career start; more to give. Panama Ed also is bred to improve on grass and gets Lasix in second start; worth long look. Lutheran Rags makes debut for Christophe Clement; follow the money.

SIXTH: Nobody Move fired half-mile bullet since solid second in last; more to come. Bustin It is speedy and has won five of last six; logical, short-priced player. Bust Another is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: War Bond should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to shorter route. Neoclassic was a determined winner at this level in last; very dangerous. Il Segreto owns speed and drops; very interesting.

EIGHTH: To Your Health was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks sixth in last; rail draw is the clincher. Rocketry was a dominant maiden winner at marathon trip last out; big-time threat. Tobias wheels back in a hurry after speed and fade last week on Churchill grass; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Papa Shot logged lifetime-best number when a 13-length winner at Belmont on May 6; more in the tank. Diversify is fleet-footed and consistently earns swift figures; very dangerous. Governor Malibu drops back in with NY-breds and makes peak start of form cycle; must respect.

TENTH: Polar City gets class and distance relief in wide-open nightcap; sitting on breakthrough. Mr. Euro is training with a purpose for first start since New Year’s Day; very playable. Rarest Quality drops, owns speed and moves to grass; front-running threat. Madeyourpoint owns competitive numbers on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.