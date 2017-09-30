Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Sunday, Oct. 1

Best bet: CARRY YOUR HEELS (7)

Best value: BOW TIE AFFAIR (5)

FIRST: Southern Union projects as the main speed on the fence with aggressive ride. Gotham News runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Heliodoro makes peak start of form cycle; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Sand Dancer moves to grass after tough trip in debut; forward move predicted. Michael Wonderful has been gelded and worked four times since fourth when favored in first start; very playable. Johnny Action makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for Todd Pletcher; underlay potential.

THIRD: Archanova is training with a purpose and could find 13-furlong distance to liking. Scuba is speedy and won this stakes last year; history repeats? Madefromlucky was a 12-length winner in Grade 3 at Parx last time but displays a pattern of regression after big efforts; proceed with caution at short odds.

FOURTH: Initiate is rested and looms the controlling front-runner in wide-open field. Overnegotiate failed to handle Spa slop last time but is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod; rebound threat. Kahrumana endured rough journey when ninth as the chalk in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Bow Tie Affair logged improved late-pace figure in last and should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Tiznoble is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Rapscallion consistently tallies swift final fractions; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Navajo has drilled three times since game placing in debut; more to give. Mockery was a game second in the slop last time; similar effort on dry land today? Pink Sands was an even fourth in debut and gets the meds and outworked 48 rivals in half-mile drill Sept. 24; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Carry Your Heels logged only win on Belmont turf and compiled three tight works for first start in 52 days; call based on price in bulky field. Ragazza Di Papa is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. Sandy Belle is quick from the gate and could prove tough to collar on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Bramble Queen tallied visually impressive win when getting Lasix for turf debut at Delaware; more to come. Significant Form was disqualified from top honors after shutting off foe in good-looking debut; very dangerous. Orbolution has won both grass starts by open lengths; could easily take another.

NINTH: Solid made solid late rally after slow start when third in debut; more to give. Devine Entry bested top selection by two lengths when second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Impact Player moves to grass after strong second in dirt debut; makes same impact on turf? Pete Marwick returns to grass after much-improved third in last; price will be tempting.