Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Thursday, June 1

Best Bet: PALLADIAN BRIDGE (5)

Best Value: MOBRIDGE (9)

FIRST: Goodbye Brockley was nearly 15 lengths clear of fourth-place finisher when a late-running third in debut; more to come. Caitriona displayed good speed when second in first start; very dangerous. Drunk Philosophy debuts for Wes Ward; follow the money.

SECOND: Sea Pebble took backward step in last after clear-cut win in previous start; rebounds today. Arewehavingfunyet takes two-level price drop and cuts back to sprint; easily could take this if not damaged goods. My Won Love has finished second in last two starts; must be considered.

THIRD: Lady Rullah displayed improved speed in first start since five-month layoff last time; tighter today. Sapporo has finished second at short odds in both starts; continues trend? Queen Katherina gets class relief after regressing in last; worth long look at long ticket.

FOURTH: Dream Man notched fast final fraction when surging for third last time; more to give. Saratoga Wildcat tallied swift internal and final number when winning on dirt last time; dangerous. Mills packs a potent kick on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Palladian Bridge tallied rapid pace and internal numbers when an 8-length winner last time; pairs up. Royal Inheritance was second to a runaway winner in last; dangerous. Decorator Jenn is speedy and owns swift numbers; must be considered.

SIXTH: Cafe Y Blanco dueled for the lead in debut and flattened late; tighter with race under belt. Saratoga Charlie compiled tight work tab for first start since November; worth long look. Ornato is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat.

SEVENTH: Thundering Sky made menacing middle move and came up short in the stretch last out; more to give in second start since sixth-month absence. Stella Rose packs potent late wallop and is training sharply for first start since New Year’s Eve. Untouchable U is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Thirstforthecup logged clear-cut win in first start on Belmont loam; call based on price potential. Forever Liesl is quick from the gate and could play out as the controlling speed. Jamyson ‘n Ginger owns fast final figures but has been sidelined since November; mixed message.

NINTH: Mobridge tallied all four career wins on Belmont grass and compiled tight work tab for first start since February; primed and ready. Neoclassic is fresh and working sharply; very playable. Shkspeare Shaliyah packs a powerful late kick on “A” game; worth long look at long price. No Texting is speedy but has a tendency to wilt at crunch time; proceed with caution at short ticket.