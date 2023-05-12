Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, May 13

Best Bet: CAMM' DUKE (8)

Best Value: BLU GROTTO (3)

FIRST: Heir Port was done in by hot fractions last time; softer flow predicted. Scilly Cay packs potent kick on best efforts; dangerous. Colonel Bowman has won four of last five; must consider.

SECOND: Silver Seeker adds blinkers and projects as the main speed. Bold Journey will be in the garden if top selection wilts in the lane. Soulmate is another that would be aided by pace meltdown; worth long look.

THIRD: Blu Grotto packs potent wallop on "A" game; call based on price. Forty Two Ace is training swiftly for return from 50-day freshener. Cheeky Tico fired 5-furlong bullet since winning last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Mandatory was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; more to come. Fromanothamutha looms as the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic. Lil Bro Coop makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Soldier Rising owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Channel Maker will be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Warren Point attracts Frankie Dettori for stateside debut; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Bishops Bay logged fast final fraction when winning last; takes another. Henry Q could prove very tough on a soft lead; very playable. Classic Catch was pace and position compromised in Wood; must consider.

SEVENTH: Tunnel Vision drops and gets the meds; breakthrough predicted. Your Mission compiled tight work tab for first start since January; very interesting. Barry the Builder is another that's working with a purpose; must consider.

EIGHTH: Camm' Duke looms as the controlling front-runner with proper ride. Twenty Six Black broke maiden in key race last time; dangerous. Feathers Road packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Mr Phil could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling from outside slot. Drafted could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues. Beren is 2-for-2 at Belmont Park; hard to ignore.

TENTH: Free Look has drilled seven times since tough-trip fourth in last; rates close call over uncoupled barn mate. Get Your Kicks kicked away from 11 maidens when winning last at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Alpha Bella regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebound threat.

ELEVENTH: Mo Damorninggrouch is fresh and could be ideally positioned in bulky field. Irish Empress gets first-time Lasix; very interesting. Central Speed, another that gets the meds, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Rent Control is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at beefy odds.