Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, May 14

Best Bet: MODERN MIDAS (5)

Best Value: U SHOULD B DANCING (6)

FIRST: Ballydooley looms the main speed with heads-up handling. Landbiscuit packs potent late wallop on best efforts; dangerous. Mount Travers was an improved second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Proven Hope was a determined maiden winner in last; more to come. Splendid Summer almost always fires strong efforts; short price is the problem. Going in Style owns speed and drops; very interesting.

THIRD: No Burn is training sharply for first start in 50 days; ready. Vindictive will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Empty Tomb is fresh and logs fast figures on best efforts; dangerous.

FOURTH: Addressable Market fits the classic Chad Brown profile; price won't be on your side, however. Georgie's Ladies could prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Exotic Cat could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

FIFTH: Modern Midas drops and fired half-mile bullet for first start in more than a year; primed. Tommy Gun owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. The Golden One was a useful fourth in first start since five-month absence; worth long look.

SIXTH: U Should B Dancing was a non-stressful fifth in first start since nine-month layoff; forward move predicted. Majestic Return could prove very tough on a soft lead. Stolen Future was a hard-fought maiden winner in last; regresses today?

SEVENTH: Sell Something drilled twice since clear-cut score in last; pairs up at a price. Bricco was pace compromised when finishing less than three lengths behind top pick on April 16; right in the thick of this. Battle Scars comes from the clouds; demand value.

EIGHTH: Midnight Stroll compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since February; career best predicted. Dr B owns fast internal and final numbers; big-time player. Funny How owns five wins, a second and two thirds from eight starts; must consider.

NINTH: Theregoesmymiracle is 0-for-22 but may have finally found right field. Cynwyd owns three seconds from four starts; runner-up again? Sway'sinmydna made menacing middle move and flattened in lone turf starts; very interesting. Nieuwendyk is speedy and must be factored into the mix.