Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Dec. 8

Best Bet: KANT HURRY LOVE (8)

Best Value: STREET VIEW (7)

FIRST: Hay Evabody is speedy and could secure soft lead in compact field. My Sherrona drilled twice since game placing in debut; Fast Market outworked 110 rivals in half-mile bullet on Nov. 25; could ready at first asking.

SECOND: R Funny Bizness should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Jackie the Joker is fresh and logs fast figures on "A" efforts. Gringotts drops and could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Stormin Sammy could prove very tough to collar on unchallenged lead. Bernie Goes Boom could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Vamonos Vamonos bested a next-out winner when second in last; very playable.

FOURTH: Short Shift drops and moves to dirt; two works since last start seal the deal. Alley's Song gets favorable cutback in distance. Mo Damorninggrouch is fleet-footed and rates a puncher's chance at a playable price.

FIFTH: Rudy Rodriguez entry: Kharfe owns speed and gets class relief and mate Beachwalker runs late and fired half-mile bullet since last start; complementary coupling. Valenzan Day owns four wins and a placing from last five start; logical, short-priced player. Montebello was a clear-cut second in last; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Kolomio projects as the main speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Zapruder makes first start since moving to Brad Cox barn; big-time threat. Liberty Central regressed in last after clear-cut placing in prior; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Street View exits determined maiden score in last and owns faster back figures; takes another. Dazzy ships in for Jamie Ness after fast-figured win at Parx; dangerous. Duckphat would be aided by pace meltdown; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Kant Hurry Love is training with a purpose for first start since June; speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Ain't Broke, also working sharply for return from layoff, could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall. St. Benedict's Prep, an uncoupled barn mate of second selection, owns positional speed and fast numbers; worth long look.

NINTH: Whiskey Frens never got going after slow start in debut; improvement predicted. Vekinda could prove tough to reel in if allowed soft lead. Prince Valiant outworked 173 rivals in swift half-mile drill on Dec. 1; could be the goods. Sand Devil is another newcomer with fast works; charting a must.