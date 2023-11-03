Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 4

Best Bet: HUNT BALL (7)

Best Value: SHOP LIFTING (9)

FIRST: Savage Spirit drilled three times for switch to dirt; call based on price. Slammin Gold could prove very tough on a soft lead. Apollo Code is fresh and training with a purpose; don't ignore.

SECOND: Dontbelate owns speed and drops; third start of form cycle seals the deal. Hang Tight packs potent kick on best efforts. Lord Gatling logged three wins on Big A loam; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Just a Nyquist is riding a forward line on the numbers; aided by additional quarter mile. Angelas Party Girl is speedy and could secure unchallenged lead. Luna Loca makes quick return and gets class relief; dangerous.

FOURTH: Lafitte's Fleet never got going in the slop last time; dry land is key. Let It Ride tallied fast figure in both starts this past spring. Forced Ranking has won three in a row; likely underlay. Bezos could impact at fat ticket; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Philanthropy tallied fast late-pace figure in lone turf start. Day Away was done in by poor start last time; very playable. Z Train is training sharply for first start since Labor Day; very interesting.

SIXTH: Works for Me projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling in first grass start. Please Advise will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Irish Gent is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Hunt Ball logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut second last out. Change of Command drilled three times since last start; worth long look. Sierra Leone picked up tempo in morning drills as race day drew near; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Maker's Candy fired half-mile bullet since wide fourth in last; forward move predicted. Prince of Pharoahs also is working swiftly and is more than good enough on "A" efforts. Bossmakinbossmoves could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

NINTH: Shop Lifting has worked sharply since second to a repeat winner in debut; price will be right. Marco T. could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Gram could be the prime beneficiary if pace collapse comes to pass.

TENTH: Barry the Builder owns fast late-pace figures; confident price boost is the clincher. Joint Resolution hails from barn that's profitable with runners off greater than 90-day layoffs. Your Mission would be aided by swift splits; must consider. Atlanta's Acuna is quick from gate and can prove very tough on a soft lead.