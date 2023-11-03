Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 5

Best Bet: CERTIFIED LOVERBOY (7)

Best Value: PERFECTLY WICKED (8)

FIRST: Radiant Queen logged two 5-furlong drills since sharp second in debut; more to come. Echo Baybe owns speed and can prove tough on a soft lead. Agra was a clear-cut second in debut; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Into Happiness was a non-stressful third last out; forward move predicted. Frank's Rockette owns fast figures on best efforts. Kant Hurry Love is a three-time winner at the Big A; don't ignore.

THIRD: Yo Yo Candy fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since Labor Day; ready. Book'em Danno has yet to taste to defeat in three starts; guaranteed underlay. Private Desire was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Delahaye is fresh and training with a purpose for Chad Brown; need more? Dark Pool will be aided by cutback to shorter route; very playable. Starts Now is another that benefits from turnback in distance; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Mongolian Panther should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. I'mhavingamoment failed to fire in the slop last time; dangerous on dry land. Give Me Kisses delivered strong efforts in both starts; must consider.

SIXTH: Lisa's Vision, a pole clear for second last time, will be running late in this pace dynamic. Bossy Diva is fleet-footed and will prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Loon Cry packs potent kick but always attracts too much cash; your move.

SEVENTH: Certified Loverboy has the benefit of the rail at 9 furlongs; logged fast late-pace figure when winning two starts back. Mistical Curlin could play out as the controlling speed; big-time danger. Cool Quartet is a last-race winner that could fall through the cracks in the wagering; stay alert.

EIGHTH: Perfectly Wicked tallied swift final fractions in both starts; ready for prime time. Enfuega, a front-running winner in debut, could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead once again. Shimmering Allure could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Arisaema is training with a purpose for first start with maiden-claiming tag; rail draw in weak field are keys. Bomb Squad is another that's working sharply for first start in selling ranks; dangerous. Pinstripepizzo was a tough-trip third in last; must be factored into the mix. Jannie Mae is 0-for-14 but her speed gives her a puncher's chance at a playable price.