Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Saturday, Sept. 2

Best Bet: LUNAIRE (5); Best Value: TRUTH IN LIES (8)

FIRST: Borsa Vento exits determined maiden score in last; more to come. Guick needed last and drops; dangerous. Driven by Thunder is speedy and returns to dirt; must be considered.

SECOND: Get the Facts owns speed and moves to turf for Mark Casse. Mr. Discretionary is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Maraud is training sharply for debut for Todd Pletcher; stay tuned to the tote. Say the Word also is working with a purpose for first start (Graham Motion); must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Quick on the Draw drew off to impressive maiden win last time; pairs up. Fair Regis also broke maiden in last (albeit 50 days ago) and has the necessary speed to get position in big field; dangerous. Frosty Gal could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Captain Moss was speed sharpened in main-track sprint last time; forward move predicted with return to grass. Slim Shadey was a fast-figured winner at this level in last; could easily repeat. Indebted logged solid late-pace figure after rough start in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Lunaire compiled five tight works for first start in 49 days; starting from hedge on inner course seals the deal. Berks County is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; dangerous. Funtastic was a clear-cut winner in first grass start for Chad Brown; obviously must be considered.

SIXTH: Bourbon Resolution has trained strongly since flattening out in last start; more to give. Lionite bested top selection by more than five lengths when a fast-figured second in debut; bounces today? Slot was a tough-trip third in first start; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Gift Box owns fast numbers and is working strongly for first start since November; primed and ready. Alex the Terror delivers big efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time player. Still Krz also owns speed and swift figures; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Truth in the Lies was a visually impressive winner when touching the Spa sod for the first time this past Sunday; pairs up. Create a Dream is working sharply for first start since October for Chad Brown; be no surprise. Wild About Harry is 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass and hails from Linda Rice stable; dangerous.

NINTH: Makarios was pace and trip compromised in last start; call based on price. Voodoo Song is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; very playable. Rocketry was a determined, fast-figured winner in last; must respect.

TENTH: Separationofpowers lived up to tote support when an eye-catching, 11-length winner in debut; more to come. Lady Ivanka was no less impressive in first start (8-length victory) and fired half-mile bullet on Monday; very playable. Pure Silver has yet to taste defeat in three starts; ultra-competitive Spinaway Stakes.

ELEVENTH: Gun Runner demolished six rivals in Whitney Stakes last time; hard to make wager in compact Woodward field. Rally Cry was a fast-figured winner in first start on Spa soil; rounds out small exacta? War Story could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

TWELFTH: Grateful is riding a two-race winning streak and has never been off the board in seven starts. Estrechada overcame rough trip to win Grade 3 Waya last time; very dangerous. Harmonize was fourth in Grade 1 Diana last out; don’t ignore. Lottie was just half-length behind Estrechada in Waya; must be factored into the mix.