Horse of the Year favorite Thorpedo Anna undergoes minor dental surgery

Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Thorpedo Anna to win the 150th...

Brian Hernandez Jr. rides Thorpedo Anna to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs, May 3, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thorpedo Anna, the favorite to earn Horse of the Year honors after winning six of seven races this year, has undergone minor dental surgery to remove a bone fragment in her jaw.

The 3-year-old is currently on a break at trainer Ken McPeek’s farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and wasn’t scheduled to return to racing until next year.

Thorpedo Anna had a small sore inside her mouth and further testing showed a small piece of dead bone that became separated from healthy bone in her jaw.

“After the Breeders’ Cup, we noticed a persistent sore in her mouth that didn’t heal during her time off,” McPeek posted on his Facebook page Sunday. “Further investigation led to the discovery of a small splinter of bone causing the problem. The procedure to remove it was done standing, and we’re optimistic it will no longer be an issue for her. Thorpedo Anna’s strength and cooperative nature were remarkable throughout this process.”

Thorpedo Anna will join McPeek’s stable at Fair Grounds in New Orleans next month to resume training.

In 2024, she won the Kentucky Oaks, Acorn Stakes, Coaching Club American Oaks, Cotillion Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Her only loss was a second-place finish to champion Fierceness while facing males in the Travers at Saratoga.

Thorpedo Anna is the favorite to win Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old filly at the Eclipse Awards on Jan. 23.

