373 horses nominated to compete in Triple Crown series, with trainer Todd Pletcher having 32

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Citizen Bull and jockey Martin Garcia win the Grade III, $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes horse race Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadica, Calif. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A total of 373 3-year-olds have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period.

Led by Citizen Bull, last year’s 2-year-old champion male, each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 3, Preakness on May 17 and Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 7.

This year's total is a 7.8% increase from last year’s 346 early nominations. A record 69 Japan-based horses were nominated, which shattered last year’s record of 47.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has nominated 32 horses, followed by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert with 21, Brad Cox with 14, Chad Brown with 13 and Ken McPeek with 12.

Horses that were not nominated to the Triple Crown series by the early deadline of Jan. 27 can make a late payment of $6,000 through April 7 to become eligible.

