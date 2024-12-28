Baseball players Bregman and Buehler team on ownership of horse that wins for 1st time

SportsHorse Racing

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

ARCADIA, Calif. — All-Star baseball players Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler have teamed as owners of a 3-year-old colt that won for the first time at Santa Anita on Friday.

March of Time defeated four rivals by 2 1/4 lengths to win a six-furlong sprint race worth $60,000 that was designated for horses that have never won. The $60,000 purse was representative of the quality of the horses entered.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, March of Time paid $4.60 to win as the wagering favorite. The colt took over the lead in the upper stretch and put away eventual runner-up Santarena with a furlong to go.

Sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, who was trained by Baffert, the colt’s other owner is Baffert’s wife, Jill. Buehler, a free agent pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series this year, is a longtime friend of the couple.

Bregman also is a free agent after the third baseman spent the past nine seasons with the Houston Astros and helped them to a pair of World Series titles.

March of Time was previously owned by the high-powered trio of Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith of Coolmore. The colt finished second in his racing debut a year ago.

