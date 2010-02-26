Injured Vonn crashes out of slalom, is happy with a gold

WHISTLER, British Columbia - These Olympics were supposed to be Lindsey Vonn's Olympics, and she wanted to finish them skiing, not watching.

So there she was in the starting gate for Friday's slalom - her broken right pinkie protected by a plastic brace and encased in a soft crimson mitten instead of a sturdy white glove; her back and famously bruised shin aching; her mind well aware she had little chance in an event that's given her fits all season.

As it turned out, Vonn's right ski slid too wide as she came out of a left-hand turn early in the first of two slalom runs contested through a veil of dense fog and penny-sized snowflakes. She straddled a gate instead of going around it.

Her final event at the Vancouver Games lasted less than 20 seconds, and after a shrug and a stare at the spot where things went wrong, Vonn slowly made her way to the bottom of the hill, then began the process of publicly assessing the ups and downs of her high-profile two weeks at Whistler.

"At this point, I'm kind of happy that the Olympics are over," she said. "I just feel mentally and physically beat down."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The good: a gold in her signature event, the downhill, and a bronze in the super-G.

The bad: failing to complete her other three races, plus accumulating all manner of injuries that Vonn said left her "just trying to put the duct tape around all my body parts and stay together."

All in all, nowhere near the Michael Phelps-like performance some predicted, but OK by her.

"Five gold medals was never my goal. Of course, I wanted to try. And looking back, four medals were very realistic," Vonn said. "But nothing goes the way you want it to. Nothing's ever perfect."

While the 25-year-old from Vail, Colo., didn't qualify for Friday's second slalom run, she stuck around and was ready with a congratulatory hug for champion Maria Riesch of Germany, Vonn's top rival and best friend on the World Cup circuit.

"I'm so proud of you," Vonn told Riesch.

By winning the slalom with a two-leg time of 1:42.89, it's Riesch - not Vonn - who will depart Whistler with two gold medals. Riesch also won the super-combined after Vonn blew a lead by hooking a gate in the slalom portion of that two-run race.

"It was hard for her today, because her finger is in lots of pain, and she couldn't train very much in the last days and weeks," Riesch said. "I'm really sorry for her, but she did a great games here. She killed the downhill . . . She can go home happy."

As her mother, Linda Krohn, put it: "You can't beat a gold medal, can you? It works for me."

"I have that gold medal, and despite everyone else's expectations, my goals were simply to win one medal," Vonn said, "and that's what I did."