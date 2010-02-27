Adelphi women eye another Div. II title --- and Post wants to stop them

They no longer are in the same conference, but the rivalry certainly continues between the women's lacrosse teams at Adelphi and C.W. Post.

Adelphi is the defending national champion in Division II and Post could be the Panthers' biggest roadblock to another title.

The teams usually meet in the national semifinals, but a good barometer will come when they play in the last game of the regular season. Adelphi now plays in the Northeast-10; Post remains in the East Coast Conference. Still, it will be a huge non-conference matchup.

"If it meant nothing, if it was a scrimmage, it would have the same intensity," Adelphi coach Joe Spallina said. "Think of the Hatfields versus the McCoys, the Islanders-Rangers."

Post coach Meghan McNamara agrees. "We are pretty much still hands down rivals," she said. "I don't think it is ever going to change."

McNamara knows Spallina's roster and conceded "they are pretty stacked," but she added, "I'm not happy about being second best. They still have to play to win."

Spallina has brought in seven Division I transfers, including attacker Elizabeth Fey from Duquesne; she had four goals in Adelphi's 20-7 season-opening victory against Rollins College. Attackers Erica DeVito (70 goals, 18 assists) and Michelle Ceraso (58, 18) and midfielder Kaitlin Carter (52, 19) return to what was the most potent offense (19.6 goals a game) in the country. Goalie Caitlin Fitzpatrick led the nation in goals-against average (4.98) and save percentage (.637).

"In my three years here, this is by far the most talented roster," said Spallina, who is 34-1 at Adelphi. The only loss came against - that's right - Post.

Adelphi went 18-0 last season in winning its third national title, a record for the division. Post has won two national championships.

"We want to be the Northwestern of Division II," Spallina said, referring to that program's five consecutive championships in Division I. "Who wouldn't want to be that? We have a plan and we bring in players to fit our plan. We expect perfection every day."

The players gladly accept Spallina's edict. Senior defender Jackie Bogensberger said, "It's no frills; it's everything you've got or nothing. Of course there is pressure, but our goal is to be undefeated and national champions. It is exactly what we did last year. We want to do it even better this year."

Bogensberger especially looks forward to the game against Post. "Since I was a freshman, [teammates] have been pumping into me, 'Post is our big rival, got to beat Post, gotta beat Post,' '' she said. "The rivalry is going to remain as long as Post and Adelphi are in Division II. Both compete at the highest level."

Post (16-3 last season) intends to stand in Adelphi's way. "I have the same goals for my team. I don't expect anything less than a national championship," McNamara said.

Post's veteran team returns with Staci Passfiume (29 goals, 46 assists), Ashley Olsen (36, 6), Brianne Jackolski (sister of Brock, the Hansen Award-winning football player now at Stony Brook University) and Lauren Spagnoletta.

The defense returns two-time All-American Kim Williams and experienced defenders in Kaurey Foley, Jaclyn Coyne and Brie-Claire Drost.