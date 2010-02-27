Farmingdale hopes to go further in NCAAs

Farmingdale State made it to the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse tournament last season behind an extraordinary effort by attacker / midfielder Justine Rothar, who had 58 goals and 24 assists. The Rams (11-4) lost in the first round, so the goal in Rothar's junior season is obvious.

"As an encore I would like to make it farther as a team," the Division Avenue High School graduate said. "Winning the Skyline and making it to the NCAAs was such an honor. To get to another round would mean more to me than setting a personal high in goals."

The team should be bolstered by the addition of transfers Kim Rigney from Utica and Krystin Schand from Molloy. Goalie Courtney Cook was the conference's rookie of the year with a .590 save percentage, fourth in the nation.

In Division II, Dowling (9-4) has 17 players back, led by midfielders Cassandra Cronin (47 goals, 11 assists) and Stephanie Cotter. Attackers Brooke Witkowski, Sam Messineo and Kimberly Harrington also return. Virginia Tech transfer Samantha Titus starts her second season on defense. Molloy (7-9) has senior attacker Rebecca LaFlare (47, 10) and Lori Sollitto (30, 10). Kristie Sosnowski (31, 7) was the national statistical leader in draw controls with 130. Queens College starts its first season with Heather Rosen, a former all-county midfielder at Sachem East, as its top player. Goalie Khali Evans is from Australia, where she played with and against former members of her country's World Cup team.

In junior college, Nassau CC (10-5) returns with a loaded group of midfielders, led by All-Americans Shannon Asquino (49, 17) and Brittany Stuffano (36, 9). Joining them are Casey Andree (32, 13), Lauren Cameron (24 goals) and Megan Monohan (17, 11). Danielle Marini (20, 9) is on attack. Ellen Kleeman will start in goal.