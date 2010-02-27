Hoftra women fast facts
2009 record: 10-6, fifth in Colonial Athletic Association.
Last NCAA appearance: 2007, lost to Johns Hopkins.
Coach: Abby Morgan, fourth season (29-22).
Preseason poll: Selected fourth in CAA.
Players to watch: M Corrine Gandolfi (45 goals, 25 assists); A Liz Falco (29, 6); A Ashley Jones (19, 11); A Stephanie Rice (23 goals); M K'Leigh Vanaman (14, 7); A Courtney O'Connor; D Katie Hertsch; G Mary Cuddihy.
Newcomers: A Jackie Ardolino (369 career goals at Floyd High School); A Lauren Chandler (96 goals, 68 assists) over two high school seasons at Springfield Township, Pa.
Noteworthy: Gandolfi led the CAA last season with an average of 4.38 points a game.
Games to watch: March 6 at Cornell; March 10 at Pennsylvania; March 31 at Stanford.
Coach says: "We would like to see our team become consistent. If we play up to our capabilities, the wins will come."
PREDICTION: Will
make a strong run at
gaining NCAA bid.