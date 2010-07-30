Lizards can clinch playoffs in final home game

When the Lizards host their last home game of the 2010 season on Saturday, they'll have a mix of hope, history and payback as the main event.

Long Island faces the Toronto Nationals at 7 p.m. in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University, the same team that knocked the Lizards out of the playoff semifinals in 2009 by a 14-13 score.

With a win the two-time champion Lizards can clinch a spot in this season's playoffs. They haven't won the Steinfeld Cup since 2003, and lost the championship game in 2005.

Tim Goettelmann, one of only two original Lizards remaining on the team since Major League Lacrosse came to Long Island in 2001, needs two goals to tie the MLL record of 247 career goals. Goettelmann, who has 15 goals this season, is already the MLL record holder for most games played (120) and most game winning goals (13) in a career.

"Tim has been a tremendous part of the Lizards organization over the past 10 years, both on and off the field," Lizards general manager Casey Hilpert said. "Tim has accomplished great things on the field, and still plays every game as if it is his first one."