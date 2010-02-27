Stony Brook women fast facts

2009 record: 4-12, sixth in America East.

Last NCAA appearance: None.

Coach: Allison Comito, fifth season (35-31).

Preseason poll: Selected sixth in America East.

Players to watch: M Melissa Cook (18 goals, 15 assists); A Samantha Djaha (23, 4); A/M Courtney Bertolone (15, 3); M Victoria Cable (15 goals); A Abby Ford; A Jackie Hughes; D Kelley Sweeney; D Bridgid Callahan; D Trish Molfetta; D Cori Kennedy.

Newcomers: A Kerry Kresse (Ward Melville); M Jessica Romano (Massapequa); D Justyne Passarelli (North Shore); M Matte Scully (Huntington).

Games to watch: March 17 hosting Hofstra; March 27 hosting UMBC; April 7 at Albany.

Noteworthy: Stony Brook will be the site of big lacrosse events in each of the next two seasons: It will host the men's quarterfinals this May and the women's Final Four in 2011.

Coach says: "A lot of people will be surprised by the balanced attack we have this year."

PREDICTION: The

conference tournament

is within reach.