Baldwin's Esposito happy to be making his best pitch on L.I.

It was a few short months ago that Joe Esposito was at spring training with the Baltimore Orioles. Though nothing compares to the majors, the Ducks offer Esposito something the Orioles can't: the chance to pitch 25 miles from home.

Born and raised in Baldwin, Esposito attended NYIT before spending three seasons in the Orioles organization. The 25-year-old returned to Long Island in April with the Ducks. He recently moved from the bullpen to the rotation and is 2-3 with a 2.50 ERA on the season.

Q&A

What's been the most memorable moment of your career up to this point?

"When I signed with the Orioles, our first game was in Staten Island against the Staten Island Yankees. I got to pitch in front of my friends and family with an affiliated ballclub and I actually got the win in that game."

Who's the most intimidating batter you've ever faced?

"Justin Morneau."

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

"Babe Ruth, John Belushi, Abraham Lincoln."

What's something your teammates tease you about?

"I'm more of a short, stocky guy so they get on me about my size."

Do you have any superstitions?

"Before I throw my first pitch, I carve my Grandma's initials in the mound."

What's something your teammates would be shocked to learn about you?

"That I'm a fabulous dancer."