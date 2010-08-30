Coach Simas ready to pitch in at a moment's notice

After leading the Atlantic League in saves in 2009, the Ducks' all-time saves leader, Bill Simas, returned to the organization to be the pitching coach in 2010.

As this season went on, the Ducks needed another relief pitcher. Simas now wears two hats: coach and player. The 38-year-old father of three coaches in the dugout through the fifth inning and heads to the bullpen to be ready if need be for the later innings.

The California native has spent 15 years in professional baseball, including six years with the Chicago White Sox from 1995-2000. Going into the weekend, Simas was 2-0 with one save and a 2.60 ERA in 171/3 innings pitched.

Q&A

Most intimidating hitters you've faced?

"Most intimidating: Mo Vaughn. The guy I couldn't get out was Juan Gonzalez."

Your favorite road trip?

"The ferry ride back from Bridgeport when we clinched the playoff game in 2004. We had fans on the ferry, we were playing hacky sack and it was a fun time."

Most memorable experience in baseball?

"Making the playoffs in 2000. I played six years and hadn't made it."

Favorite city to visit?

"Baltimore."

Most famous person in your cell phone?

"Frank Thomas."

Who has been the easiest player to coach?

"Sidney Ponson. He had a plan and there wasn't much to say."