Daniel Murphy joining Long Island Ducks for 2023 season

Daniel Murphy wanted a second chance to live his dream. The Long Island Ducks are giving it to him.

The former Mets star is joining the Ducks for the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday, marking a return to baseball for the 12-year major league veteran after a two-year absence.

“This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again,” Murphy said in a news release. “I am immensely grateful to [Ducks owner Frank] Boulton, Wally Backman and Michael Pfaff for allowing me to live my dream for a second time.”

Murphy, 37, was drafted by the Mets in 2006 and played seven seasons for the club, capping his tenure with an electric playoff run in 2015. He hit home runs in five consecutive postseason games during the NLDS and NLCS as the Mets captured the National League pennant, earning NLCS MVP.

That led Murphy to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Nationals, where he spent parts of three seasons before a trade to the Cubs. He later signed a two-year deal with the Rockies, after which he announced his retirement in early 2021.

“Competing before the New York fans is an enormous privilege, and I hope that my effort and performance reflect how honored I am to do so,” Murphy said in the release. “The sincerest thanks from my family and I to the Long Island Ducks for this chance at a new adventure.”