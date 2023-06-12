Daniel Murphy goes from Ducks to Angels

Daniel Murphy’s Long Island Ducks tenure lasted approximately a month-and-a-half.

Murphy, the former Met who forever will be remembered for his electric run in the 2015 postseason, had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff tweeted. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A, according to reports.

Murphy, who last played in the majors in 2020 with the Rockies, decided to mount a comeback after watching his kids play and experimenting with new ways to move his body that, he believes, altered his swing for the better.

The early returns are promising. Among hitters with more than 60-at-bats, Murphy led the Ducks in batting average (.331) and on-base-percentage (.410). He had two home runs and 19 RBIs in 37 games.

The Ducks will replace Murphy with another former Met, Ruben Tejada, Pfaff tweeted. Tejada was signed in February, but visa related issues precluded him from joining the team until now.

The Ducks are 21-19, 2 ½ games back of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and York Revolution for first place in the North Division first half standings.