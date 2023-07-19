Ducks pitcher Robert Stock no-hits Southern Maryland

Former Met Robert Stock threw the second no-hitter in Ducks history Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over host Southern Maryland.

It was the Ducks first no hitter since 2001, when Rod Henderson tossed one against Atlantic City.

Stock walked three and struck out six in 110 pitches, lowering his ERA to 4.08. The Ducks scored three runs in the first inning. Former Met Alejandro De Aza’s double drove in Ruben Tejada and Sam Travis hit a two-run home run.

Stock made two starts for the Mets in 2021, allowed three runs and struck out six in a total of five innings. He also pitched for the Padres, Red Sox, and Cubs.