Fehlandt Lentini leads high-scoring Ducks to easy win

The Ducks have the Atlantic League’s highest-scoring offense, and the hits kept coming Sunday.

Fehlandt Lentini went 3-for-6 with four RBIs as the Ducks beat the New Britain Bees, 12-3, in front of 4,092 fans at Bethpage Ballpark. Former Met Ruben Gotay, Anthony Vega, Dan Lyons and Tyler Colvin added two RBIs apiece for the Ducks (22-15), who moved into first place in the Liberty Division.

“We’re all together and we’re having fun,” Lentini said of the Ducks, who are averaging 5.5 runs per game. They also came in with the league lead in batting average (.289) and were second in on-base percentage (.342) and slugging percentage (.416).

The Ducks blew it open during a five-run sixth inning, batting around to break a tie at 3. After Vega was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Lentini blooped a two-run single to center. That was followed by Lyons’ RBI single and Gotay’s sacrifice fly.

Lentini and Lyons, the leadoff and No. 2 hitters, are batting above .300 and are first and second, respectively, on the team in runs. “I like it for me and I like it for him,’’ Lentini said, “because he’s a good fastball hitter.”

“I’ve had a chance to play with Fehlandt for a few years now, and he’s a great table-setter,” Lyons said. “It makes it a lot easier being a two-hitter knowing he’s on base, because pitchers don’t want to mess around with him stealing.”

In the third, Vega tripled to right to tie it at 1 and scored on Lyons’ single during a three-run rally. New Britain (18-19) tied it at 3 with two RBI singles in the fourth but managed only two baserunners for the rest of the game.

Ducks starter Mark Blackmar allowed three runs, eight hits and three walks and struck out five in five innings. Patrick Crider, Eury De La Rosa, Amalio Diaz and Todd Coffey closed it out with four hitless innings.