Lew Ford named manager of the Long Island Ducks

Longtime Ducks player Lew Ford was named the seventh manager in franchise history, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ford has been with the Ducks for 13 seasons, the past nine as a player/coach.

“I am honored and excited to accept the manager position for the Ducks,” Ford said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our exceptional staff and players to bring home a championship to Long Island.”

Ford’s 13 seasons with the Ducks are more than any other player in franchise history. He has the most hits in team history (1,036), ranking him third all-time in the Atlantic League. He is also second all-time among Ducks players in batting average (.318), games played (877), runs batted in (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541).

Ford, 47, has been a hitting coach or bench coach along with his playing duties since 2014. He played on Atlantic League championship-winning teams for the Ducks in 2012, 2013 and 2019.

He was named the 2014 Atlantic League player of the year, setting league single-season records for hits (189) and games played (140) that season. Ford played in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2014, 2015 and 2018) and earned two postseason All-Star selections (2014, 2018).

Ford spent parts of seven seasons at the major league level, playing six seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2003-07).

“Lew has been an outstanding representative of the Ducks organization over the past 15 years,” Ducks founder/CEO/owner Frank Boulton said. “He has earned this opportunity, and we are very excited to have him guiding our team on the field.”