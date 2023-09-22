Ducks have a long way to go after going down 0-2 to Lancaster in playoff series

When the Ducks came home, every game became a must-win.



The Ducks fell behind 0-2 in the Atlantic League North Division Championship Series before hosting the Lancaster Barnstormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Game 3 on Friday night.



The Ducks suffered a 9-5 loss on Tuesday and a 5-1 loss on Wednesday in Lancaster. The two losses dropped the Ducks' season record to 9-15 against the Barnstormers this year.



Lancaster scored in the first inning of Game 1 and Game 2 and built on those early leads throughout each game.



Before the road playoff games, Ducks manager Wally Backman said the Ducks couldn’t allow Lancaster to play their typical, aggressive style if they wanted to win.



“They’re very aggressive on the bases. So, you have to play smart baseball, play the game it’s supposed to be played, don’t let them take the extra base because they will,” Backman said Monday. “They have speed, and they use their speed in as many ways as they can. So, if we play smart baseball, I think we’ll beat them.”



Lancaster stole two bases in Game 1 and three bases in Game 2. The Ducks hit a combined 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position in the two losses, committed four errors in Game 1 and three errors in Game 2.



But the Ducks weren’t without opportunities to score. The Ducks out-hit the Barnstormers 8-7 in Game 2 but didn’t score until the fifth inning.



Alex Dickerson, who led the Ducks in batting average, OPS and home runs in the regular season, said Monday the Ducks felt ready after going 9-6 in the regular season portion of September.



“We’ve got a really good team, might’ve had a little cold stretch at the end but finished on a really high note,” Dickerson said. “It’s really just playing fundamental baseball and then getting the timely hits. It’s not much anything different from the regular season, other than you just ratch it up a notch. You have to expect them to be aggressive and take advantage of that aggression and create more outs.”

The Ducks last won the Atlantic League Championship in 2019 and have reached the postseason in seven of their last eight seasons.

The Ducks last fought back from an 0-2 deficit to win in a best-of-five series in 2016 to the Somerset Patriots in the Liberty Division Championship Series.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Tedesco, who maintained a 2.25 ERA in the regular season, is set to pitch for Lancaster on Friday night.

The Ducks, with their backs against the wall, are hoping to find those timely hits and keep their postseason alive.