Q&A with John Rodriguez

Outfielder/DH John Rodriguez is in his second season with the Ducks and played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2005-06, winning a World Series ring on the '06 team that defeated the Mets in the NLCS. The New York City native played eight seasons in the Yankees organization, reaching Triple-A before leaving as a free agent in 2004.What is your fondest memory of the '06 NLCS?

"I have a couple. First the ball Scott Rolen hit that Endy Chavez caught. Then, the following inning, Chavez popped up with the bases loaded and two outs, so we were like, 'Man, I think this is it.' Then in the ninth inning, Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded. When he took that curveball right down the middle, we were like, 'Did he really just take that?' "

Favorite World Series memory?

"Game 2, when Kenny Rogers was pitching, they were talking about him scuffing the ball. But he also had pine tar on his hand, and I have the baseball. I have The Pine Tar Baseball."

How did the ball end up in your possession?

"The ball was tossed to Chris Carpenter. Carpenter tossed it to Albert Pujols and then Pujols tossed it to Tony La Russa. I was actually standing next to La Russa and he goes, 'Here, hold on to this.' So I held on to it, and I still have it."

Fondest memory of playing in the Yankees organization?

"Getting to play with Derek Jeter, Alfonso Soriano and Nick Johnson during spring training."