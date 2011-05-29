Ray Navarrete: Sixth sense

Ray Navarrete, 33, is in his sixth season with the Ducks and holds the franchise record for doubles and home runs, among other offensive categories. In 2009, he won the Atlantic League MVP award after hitting .309 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs. On May 22, his go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth gave him sole possession of the franchise's hits record with 616, surpassing Justin Davies. Entering Sunday night, he was batting .214 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 98 at-bats.

The feeling when you broke the Ducks' franchise record for hits?

"To be honest, it was a really special moment for me. I've been here for quite a long time, and this organization means a great deal to my family and I. It's pretty cool, whether you're in the big leagues or playing minor-league baseball, to be able to say that you've had more hits than anyone else."

Toughest pitcher you have ever faced?

"Hands down, it was Mariano Rivera when I was in big-league camp with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003."

You co-founded the Digmi clothing company. Are you the best-dressed guy on the team?

"I can't say 'yes' because I'm sure there are guys on the team who would differ on that opinion, but I would like to think I'm the best-dressed guy on the Ducks."

What makes you a good dresser?

"For me, it's effort. There are a lot of guys and girls who leave the house and throw on whatever they see. Any time someone takes a little bit of effort to make sure they look good before they leave the house, I think you would probably qualify as having a little bit of fashion sense."

How much longer do you see yourself playing?

"I told myself I wanted to play for a few more years. It all depends on health and whether I'm productive."

Memory of the 53 games you played in the Mets' organization in 2006?

"I have nothing but great memories with them. At the time, they were a really big-market team that came within a game of reaching the World Series. It looked like the Mets were around the corner from taking over and becoming a powerhouse, and I got a chance to play with a lot of good talent that had been up to the big leagues."